Ohio Train Derailment Was Inevitable Because The Rail Industry Cut Corners

At the beginning of February, a freight train carrying a variety of hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio due to mechanical failure that was caused by the railroad industry rolling back safety regulations.

For example, Julia Rock, journalist at The Lever, points out on their podcast Lever Time that railroad companies fought to keep the federal government from requiring them to update their train’s braking system. In the Ohio derailment, the train’s axel was seen sparking for at least 20 miles and was already on fire before it derailed.

“The first thing to note is that most of the nation’s trains still run in operation with a braking system that dates back to the Civil War era,” said Rock. “There is a lag time between an emergency happening, the engineer pulling the brake, and the train coming to a stop.”

This system is one reason why it takes trains so long to stop. Each car must stop individually once the brake is pulled. There are new electric braking systems that were almost made mandatory by the United States government, but the industry used lobbyists to deregulate brake quality and inspection along with other safety requirements.