The Warm Weather Isn't Here To Stay, Texas! See This Week's Chilly Forecast

By Dani Medina

February 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We got a taste of spring-like weather over the weekend and into this week, but that's not here to stay, Texas.

Parts of the state could see temperatures in the low 80s and strong and severe storms are a possibility in some areas. Let's break it down by region:

North Texas

In North Texas, you can expect temperatures to climb into the high 70s, WFAA reports. A cold front is forecast to move into the region overnight Wednesday (February 15), which could cause thunderstorms — only if the "cap" breaks. "A cap is a warm layer of air above our heads that suppresses t-storm development. If the cap breaks, t-storms can quickly develop," the news outlet reports. Should these storms form, it's likely they'll be severe and there's a possibility of large hail, damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado.

On Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 40s and winds will make it feel even colder. Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry.

Central Texas

A warm front is rolling into the region Wednesday, which will ultimately be followed by a cold front bringing temperatures in the mid-50s, FOX 7 reports. A line of rain is forecast overnight Wednesday, followed by a cold, windy and cloudy Thursday.

Southeast Texas

The first cold front is expected to hit Houston and the surrounding area overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Chron reports. A line of rain and thunderstorms is forecast to make its way into town alongside the cold front. "Conditions are not favorable for severe weather with a lack of surface heating (better environmental conditions north and east of SE Texas where the front will have access to daytime heating)," NWS experts told the news outlet. Thursday, you can expect temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s. At night, however, temps in the mid-30s are forecast across most of the region. A light freeze in far inland areas is possible on Friday and Saturday mornings.

West Texas

El Paso and West Texas are under a high wind warning through 5 p.m. Wednesday, KFOX14 reports. Lows Wednesday and Thursday could dip into the mid-20s and winds are expected to become "light and variable" Thursday.

Please tune into your local news stations for more up-to-date weather forecasts.

