The Warm Weather Isn't Here To Stay, Texas! See This Week's Chilly Forecast
By Dani Medina
February 15, 2023
We got a taste of spring-like weather over the weekend and into this week, but that's not here to stay, Texas.
Parts of the state could see temperatures in the low 80s and strong and severe storms are a possibility in some areas. Let's break it down by region:
North Texas
In North Texas, you can expect temperatures to climb into the high 70s, WFAA reports. A cold front is forecast to move into the region overnight Wednesday (February 15), which could cause thunderstorms — only if the "cap" breaks. "A cap is a warm layer of air above our heads that suppresses t-storm development. If the cap breaks, t-storms can quickly develop," the news outlet reports. Should these storms form, it's likely they'll be severe and there's a possibility of large hail, damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado.
On Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 40s and winds will make it feel even colder. Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry.
The forecast Thursday through Monday will feature seasonably chilly temperatures Thursday and Friday, but a rapid warmup over the weekend with highs approaching 80 by Monday. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/z328vYWZgA— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 14, 2023
Central Texas
A warm front is rolling into the region Wednesday, which will ultimately be followed by a cold front bringing temperatures in the mid-50s, FOX 7 reports. A line of rain is forecast overnight Wednesday, followed by a cold, windy and cloudy Thursday.
(2/4) Another cold front will move through late this evening and overnight into Thursday, bringing stronger northerly winds as well as drier and cooler air. This will result in near-critical fire weather conditions continuing through Thursday morning out west. #txwx pic.twitter.com/75px541o4b— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 15, 2023
Southeast Texas
The first cold front is expected to hit Houston and the surrounding area overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Chron reports. A line of rain and thunderstorms is forecast to make its way into town alongside the cold front. "Conditions are not favorable for severe weather with a lack of surface heating (better environmental conditions north and east of SE Texas where the front will have access to daytime heating)," NWS experts told the news outlet. Thursday, you can expect temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s. At night, however, temps in the mid-30s are forecast across most of the region. A light freeze in far inland areas is possible on Friday and Saturday mornings.
Areas of fog, some locally dense possible tonight, then a warm Wednesday is expected with rain chances.— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) February 15, 2023
The next strong cold front arrives late Wed night, bringing increasing rain/storm chances.
Drier, gusty & cooler weather expected to end the workweek.#houwx #bcswx #glswx pic.twitter.com/gbe5JeQWEL
West Texas
El Paso and West Texas are under a high wind warning through 5 p.m. Wednesday, KFOX14 reports. Lows Wednesday and Thursday could dip into the mid-20s and winds are expected to become "light and variable" Thursday.
Here's a look at when we expect the cold front to push through the area with the location and timing of the windy conditions. #nmwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/izNXKn6CUN— NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) February 15, 2023
Please tune into your local news stations for more up-to-date weather forecasts.