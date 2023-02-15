The Warm Weather Isn't Here To Stay, Texas! See This Week's Chilly Forecast

We got a taste of spring-like weather over the weekend and into this week, but that's not here to stay, Texas.

Parts of the state could see temperatures in the low 80s and strong and severe storms are a possibility in some areas. Let's break it down by region:

North Texas

In North Texas, you can expect temperatures to climb into the high 70s, WFAA reports. A cold front is forecast to move into the region overnight Wednesday (February 15), which could cause thunderstorms — only if the "cap" breaks. "A cap is a warm layer of air above our heads that suppresses t-storm development. If the cap breaks, t-storms can quickly develop," the news outlet reports. Should these storms form, it's likely they'll be severe and there's a possibility of large hail, damaging winds and the chance of an isolated tornado.

On Thursday, temperatures will dip into the 40s and winds will make it feel even colder. Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry.