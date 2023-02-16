Damar Hamlin Apologizes For Jacket Deemed 'Blasphemous' At Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin apologized for wearing a jacket deemed by some as being "blasphemous" at Super Bowl LVII, one of his few public appearances since suffering cardiac arrest during a cancelled game on January 2.

"After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people," Hamlin tweeted on Wednesday (February 15). "It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior!

"My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have. Matthew 7:1-5."