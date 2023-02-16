Indiana Woman Steals $600K From Church For Gambling, Vacations

An Indiana woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing almost $600,000 from her place of employment — a church.

Marie Carson is accused of illegally transferring about $575,000 from business accounts of a Catholic church and connected school in Indianapolis to her own bank account from 2008 to 2021, FOX 7 reports. Carson admitted to beginning the scheme in 2004, which means the actual dollar amount could be much higher. She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was ordered to pay the full amount stolen in restitution.

"For more than thirteen years, this defendant abused her position of trust to embezzle money from parishioners intended for a church and school. Her greed and desire for lavish vacations outweighed her interest in following the dictates of our criminal laws and the teachings of her church, 'thou shalt not steal.' The sentence imposed today sends a clear message to those who might seek to steal, defraud, and embezzle: we will find you, you will be prosecuted, and you will be held accountable," said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the southern district of Indiana.

Carson was the parish's business manager and her duties included processing checks, conducting financial transactions on behalf of the church and managing the parish's finances, the news outlet reports.

It wasn't until November 2021 when Carson's scheme was uncovered. At this time, she was on leave from her position, which allowed her temporary replacement to notice suspicious transfers. The DOJ revealed Carson used these embezzled funds to gamble at a casino and to fund her annual, month-long vacation to Florida.

"This scheme was fueled by pure greed. For more than a decade, the defendant abused the trust of the church and its parishioners to line her own pocket. While she may have benefited in the short term, in the end this perpetrator’s deception landed her behind bars. The FBI and our partners will continue to identify and investigate those who engage in these types of illegal schemes and hold them accountable," said FBI Indianapolis special agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.