Mother Arrested After Her Six-Year-Old Son Brought Illegal Gun To School

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after her six-year-old son brought an illegal handgun to his elementary school. Jasmin Devlin, 30, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment for failing to secure a firearm in her home.

Police said that the young boy found the gun in his mother's dresser. He told detectives that his older brother took the bullets out of the gun and pretended to shoot him. Then, later that night, he snuck back into his mother's room and put the gun in his backpack.

The boy showed the gun and bullets to several kids on the bus. As soon as they got to school, the students told the secretary that the boy had a gun. She called him down to the main office and found the weapon in his backpack.

Investigators said that the gun was traced back to Joseph Rudnitskas, who is facing trial for illegally buying and selling firearms.

"This incident is a frightening reminder of the fact that children can and do find unsecured firearms in a home, and they play with them. Thankfully, these young boys were not shot or injured in their home, and no one was shot or injured at school thanks to the quick action by school personnel," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.