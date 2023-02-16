This Is The Best Hotel In Kentucky

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Kentucky, the top-ranked hotel is 21c Museum Hotel Louisville in Louisville. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Kentucky:

21c Museum Hotel Louisville, Louisville Hotel Covington Cincinnati Riverfront, Covington 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, Lexington The Brown Hotel, Louisville Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville Louisville Marriott East, Louisville Embassy Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown, Louisville Louisville Marriott Downtown, Louisville The Galt House Hotel, Louisville Hotel Distil, Autograph Collection, Louisville

Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.