This Is The Best Hotel In New Mexico

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In New Mexico, the top-ranked hotel is the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Santa Fe. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in New Mexico:

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, Santa Fe The Inn of the Five Graces, Santa Fe Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Santa Fe Bishop's Lodge Auberge Resorts Collection, Santa Fe La Fonda on the Plaz, Santa Fe Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, Santa Ana Pueblo The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, Taos Ski Valley Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs, Ojo Caliente Hotel Chaco, Albuquerque Inn and Spa at Loretto, Santa Fe

Check out the full report here, where you can also narrow it down by state.