Decision Made On Aaron Jones' Future With Packers
By Jason Hall
February 17, 2023
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has reportedly agreed to a reduced salary of $11 million in 2023, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (February 17) morning.
The new deal includes an $8.52 million signing bonus, according to Schefter.
Jones, 28, was scheduled to make $16 million for the 2023 season prior to agreeing to the reduced salary. The running back had been under contract for $20.013 million, which included a $77 million roster bonus due in March, as well as an $8.1 million base salary and has earned $31 million since 2021, which trails only Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers for the highest total earned for the position during that span.
A resolution: Instead of being released, Aaron Jones will be staying in Green Bay this season after the Packers and his agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha, reached agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season that includes an $8.52 million signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/QHIkiqTove— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2023
The new deal will significantly decrease Jones' salary-cap figure, allowing the team to use more money on other acquisitions. Jones still has two years remaining on his contract, which was initially signed as a four-year, $48 million deal in 2021, but was always believed to be restructured after two years had the team not decided to release him.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst previously said he expected Jones to be back with the team next season.
"The way he leads that football team, his consistency, is amazing," Gutekunst said in January via ESPN. "In this league, you can't have just one [running back]. Obviously, having AJ [Dillon], it's nice to have that one-two punch. Aaron, when we got first here, you're thinking, 'Hey, this probably won't last long because the way he's built and his size,' and he just keeps on defying the odds."
Jones recorded a career-high 1,121 rushing yards, marking the third time he exceeded 1,000 yards since 2019, as well as seven total touchdowns (two rushing, five receiving) in 2022.
Green Bay is also expected to restructure other contracts including left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is due a $9.5 million bonus if he's still on the roster during the beginning of the new league year on March 15.
"With the way we're doing things lately, we'll probably restructure everybody and try to keep making some [salary-cap] room," Gutekunst said in January via ESPN.