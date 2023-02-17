Decision Made On Aaron Jones' Future With Packers

The new deal will significantly decrease Jones' salary-cap figure, allowing the team to use more money on other acquisitions. Jones still has two years remaining on his contract, which was initially signed as a four-year, $48 million deal in 2021, but was always believed to be restructured after two years had the team not decided to release him.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst previously said he expected Jones to be back with the team next season.

"The way he leads that football team, his consistency, is amazing," Gutekunst said in January via ESPN. "In this league, you can't have just one [running back]. Obviously, having AJ [Dillon], it's nice to have that one-two punch. Aaron, when we got first here, you're thinking, 'Hey, this probably won't last long because the way he's built and his size,' and he just keeps on defying the odds."

Jones recorded a career-high 1,121 rushing yards, marking the third time he exceeded 1,000 yards since 2019, as well as seven total touchdowns (two rushing, five receiving) in 2022.

Green Bay is also expected to restructure other contracts including left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is due a $9.5 million bonus if he's still on the roster during the beginning of the new league year on March 15.

"With the way we're doing things lately, we'll probably restructure everybody and try to keep making some [salary-cap] room," Gutekunst said in January via ESPN.