Idaho Lawmakers Pass Bill To Discuss Letting Oregon Counties Join The State

Lawmakers in Idaho passed a non-binding resolution that would allow them to begin discussions with Oregon about moving the border between the two states. The "Greater Idaho" bill seeks to incorporate 11 counties from Oregon into Idaho due to a growing divide between people living in the large cities along the west coast and those in more rural areas in the eastern part of the state.

"Eastern Oregon is culturally, politically, economically much more similar to Idaho than it is to western Oregon," said Matt McCaw, a Greater Idaho Movement spokesperson, according to KOIN. "Our movement is about self-determination and matching people to government that they want and that matches their values. In Oregon, we've had this urban-rural divide for a very long time."

A similar bill was introduced by lawmakers in Oregon, but Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner told the news station he does not plan to take up the bill during the 2023 legislative session.

The push to move the border between Idaho and Oregon faces an uphill battle and is unlikely to occur anytime soon. In addition to needing approval from both states' legislatures, the decision must also be approved by the U.S. Congress.