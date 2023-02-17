This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Indiana

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Indiana, the most famous restaurant is St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

It's quite a feat to be more than 100 years old and still appearing on lists for the country's best steakhouses, but St. Elmo Steak House manages it rather easily. In addition to the extensive steak menu, people still come for St. Elmo's famous (and spicy) shrimp cocktail. The spot's other claim to fame is that it's one of Ron Swanson's (a fictional character from the sitcom Parks and Recreation) favorite steak houses. In the episode Two Parties, he celebrates the bachelor party he never had there, attracting many of the show's fans to the restaurant.

