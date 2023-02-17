This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Kentucky

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Kentucky, the most famous restaurant is Greyhound Tavern in Fort Mitchell. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

A timeless Southern restaurant, the Greyhound Tavern charms with its historic setting that takes diners back to the 1920s, when it was first opened as Dixie Tea Room. Today, the restaurant offers comforting and familiar fuss-free dishes: the fried chicken is the star of the show, however, you shouldn't miss out on the thick-sliced breaded sweet onions either. Saved room for dessert? Good, because their homemade bread pudding is a Greyhound Tavern staple.

