This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In New Mexico

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In New Mexico, the most famous restaurant is El Pinto in Albuquerque. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

It's hard to believe that New Mexico's largest Mexican restaurant (it can usually seat over 1,200 people at one time) started out as just one room with only a handful of tables. Open for over 50 years now, the Albuquerque restaurant still regularly turns up on lists of the best Mexican food in the state, if not the country. It's particularly worth visiting in summer when you can enjoy a leisurely meal on one of their leafy patios.

