This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Oklahoma

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Oklahoma, the most famous restaurant is Cattlemen's Steakhouse in Oklahoma CIty. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Tipped as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Oklahoma City, Cattlemen's was, unsurprisingly, set up to serve the ranchers, cowboys and cattle haulers working in the region. Over the years this steakhouse has seen its clientele extend to film stars such as John Wayne and politicians, including George Bush Senior. It's a proud purveyor of the Midwest's prized beef, and it's said that President Bush's favorite was the T-bone.

Check out the full report.