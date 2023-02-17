This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Utah

You might wanna add this restaurant to your bucket list!

LoveFood compiled a list of the most famous restaurant in every state — and it does not disappoint! "America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once," the food site said about its list.

In Utah, the most famous restaurant is Ruth's Diner in Salt Lake City. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Ruth's Diner originally opened in downtown Salt Lake City in 1930, but moved to its current, leafier location on Emigration Canyon in 1949, where it still sits in one of the city's old trolley cars. The eponymous Ruth was quite a character by all accounts – she started out as a cabaret singer before turning her hand to the diner – and the food still enjoys an excellent reputation. The breakfasts are especially popular and can be enjoyed on the patio in warmer months.

