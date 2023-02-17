WATCH: Senator Tests Ohio Water Quality, Makes Disturbing Discovery

By Bill Galluccio

February 17, 2023

Environmental And Health Concerns Grow In East Palestine, Ohio After Derailment Of Train Cars Containing Hazardous Material
Photo: Getty Images

While officials told residents of East Palestine, Ohio, that their water is safe to drink after a freight train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier in the month, there are still concerns that the chemicals have seeped into the groundwater near the site of the crash.

Officials said that four tributaries within a 7.5-mile radius of the crash site were contaminated with fire contaminant combustion materials. However, they noted that the municipal water supply should be free of contaminants.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's office said that tests found no evidence "of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine's municipal water system" and assured residents it was safe to drink tap water again. The statement did advise residents who live near the crash site and use private wells to continue using bottled water.

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio wanted to see for himself how safe the water was and went out into the woods near the crash site. As he was standing near a stream, Vance dragged a stick along the bottom of the water, causing it to bubble as an oily sheen formed on the surface.

"You can just see that chemical pop out of the creek," Vance said in a video posted on Twitter. "This is disgusting."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.