Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care on Saturday (February 18) following a series of hospital stays, the Carter Center said.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center said in a statement. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter, who turned 98 last year, is the oldest living president and the longest-lived president in history.

Carter defeated President Gerald Ford in 1976 to become the 39th president of the United States. He served only a single term and was defeated by Ronald Reagan in 1980.