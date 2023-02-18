U.S. Accuses Russia Of Committing 'Crimes Against Humanity' In Ukraine

The United States has determined that Russian forces committed crimes against humanity during its year-long war with Ukraine.

"In the case of Russia's actions in Ukraine, we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: These are crimes against humanity," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference. "To all those who have perpetrated these crimes, and to their superiors who are complicit in those crimes, you will be held to account."

Harris then went on to provide more details about the actions of Russian soldiers.

"First, from the starting days of this unprovoked war, we have witnessed Russian forces engage in horrendous atrocities and war crimes," Harris said.

"Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population – gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation. Execution-style killings, beating, and electrocution," she added. "Russian authorities have forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of people from Ukraine to Russia, including children. They have cruelly separated children from their families."

After Harris's remarks, the State Department put out a statement providing additional details. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken accused Russian forces of committing "execution-style killings of Ukrainian men, women, and children; torture of civilians in detention through beatings, electrocution, and mock executions; rape; and, alongside other Russian officials, have deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia, including children who have been forcibly separated from their families."