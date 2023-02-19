Richard Gere Hospitalized In Mexico, His Wife Shares Update

Richard Gere has reportedly been hospitalized in Mexico while vacationing with his family. According to TMZ, the actor caught a case of pneumonia while staying near Nuevo Vallarta with his family. Gere is expected to make a full recovery according to the report.

Sources told the outlet that before the trip, Richard developed a bad cough that persisted throughout his trip. The cough reportedly got so bad that he had to check himself into a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and stayed there overnight for treatment. TMZ reports Gere left the following day was given antibiotics and seems to be doing much better.

Gere's wife Alejandra Silva shared photos from their trip, which was taken to celebrate her 40th birthday, and shared that the whole family had been sick. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes," she wrote before adding, "after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫"

After Gere's trip to the hospital, Silva shared another photo that showed him walking to the beach with one of their kids while wearing a face mask. She also thanked people for their concern. "I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today! The worst has already pass! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them!"