Matty Healy Comes After YUNGBLUD For Calling Him A 'Privileged White Dude'

It looks like a new beef has officially begun. Earlier this month, Matty Healy made a visit to The Adam Friedland Show and made some controversial comments about rising rap star Ice Spice's ethnicity. A couple days later, YUNGBLUD took to Twitter to call out The 1975 singer without naming any names.

"love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. welcome to your 30’s i guess …" he wrote.

Healy didn't let the comment slide and took a shot at his fellow British musician, filming an Instagram story mocking YUNGBLUD's thick Yorkshire accent. “Yeah, alright guys, I’m so f**kin’ angry,” he said in the video, with the word "Emo" pasted to his cheeks. “Someone’s blown themselves up in f**king the Ukraine and, eh, we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the f**king children — underrated youth f**king generation and that’s what we stand for. Well, I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… There’s not a particular thing that I stand for. I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… F**khead! Patriarchy!”

Though he didn't explicitly say the clip was aimed toward YUNGBLUD, the accent and using the phrase "underrated youth" (the British rocker has a song called "Hope For The Underrated Youth") says it all.