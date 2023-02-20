Matty Healy Comes After YUNGBLUD For Calling Him A 'Privileged White Dude'

By Katrina Nattress

February 21, 2023

It looks like a new beef has officially begun. Earlier this month, Matty Healy made a visit to The Adam Friedland Show and made some controversial comments about rising rap star Ice Spice's ethnicity. A couple days later, YUNGBLUD took to Twitter to call out The 1975 singer without naming any names.

"love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. welcome to your 30’s i guess …" he wrote.

Healy didn't let the comment slide and took a shot at his fellow British musician, filming an Instagram story mocking YUNGBLUD's thick Yorkshire accent. “Yeah, alright guys, I’m so f**kin’ angry,” he said in the video, with the word "Emo" pasted to his cheeks. “Someone’s blown themselves up in f**king the Ukraine and, eh, we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the f**king children — underrated youth f**king generation and that’s what we stand for. Well, I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… There’s not a particular thing that I stand for. I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… F**khead! Patriarchy!”

Though he didn't explicitly say the clip was aimed toward YUNGBLUD, the accent and using the phrase "underrated youth" (the British rocker has a song called "Hope For The Underrated Youth") says it all.

YUNGBLUDThe 1975
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.