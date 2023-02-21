Boosie Badazz Axes Joint Album With T.I. After He Snitched On Dead Cousin
By Tony M. Centeno
February 21, 2023
Boosie Badazz once bragged that his joint album with T.I. is harder Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss. Unfortunately, fans won't be hearing the project anytime soon.
In a new interview DJ Vlad published on Monday, February 20, Boosie said he ditched his plans to release a joint album with T.I. after he learned that the Atlanta native once admitted to pinning a gun case on his deceased cousin Toot. As an outspoken advocate against snitches, Boosie immediately severed his ties with Tip as soon as he heard about the story and said it "ruined everything" for their album.
“I woke up with my muthaf**kin phone, everything full," Boosie explained. "My real fans like, ‘Boosie you the last one left.’ They like, ‘You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle, OG n***a call me … ‘N***a that album ain’t coming out.'”
“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a f**king rat too,” Boosie continued. “I don’t spare no muthaf**kin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”
“But I’ma tell you like this. When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I. f**king lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to f**king talking," he added. "You think something happen at 17, 18 years old … you gon’ hold that in all them damn time? All this damn time for 20 some years, you gon’ hold that in? And it finally came out?”
The clip stems from an episode of Tip's expediTIously podcast from August 2020. In the clip, T.I. explained the time when he was put in a predicament that swayed him to put the blame for a gun charge on his late cousin
"We caught those gun cases, Toot died," T.I. explained. "My lawyer said, 'Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s.' After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, 'I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafuckin extradite me from here!'"
The clip resurfaced last December, which regenerated conversations about past snitching allegations against Tip. You can watch the clip from T.I.'s show below.
