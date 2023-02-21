“I woke up with my muthaf**kin phone, everything full," Boosie explained. "My real fans like, ‘Boosie you the last one left.’ They like, ‘You cannot put this album out.’ My uncle, OG n***a call me … ‘N***a that album ain’t coming out.'”



“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a f**king rat too,” Boosie continued. “I don’t spare no muthaf**kin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”



“But I’ma tell you like this. When I saw that, I think, ‘T.I. f**king lying.’ I think he went up there and just got to f**king talking," he added. "You think something happen at 17, 18 years old … you gon’ hold that in all them damn time? All this damn time for 20 some years, you gon’ hold that in? And it finally came out?”



The clip stems from an episode of Tip's expediTIously podcast from August 2020. In the clip, T.I. explained the time when he was put in a predicament that swayed him to put the blame for a gun charge on his late cousin



"We caught those gun cases, Toot died," T.I. explained. "My lawyer said, 'Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s.' After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, 'I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, goddamn right! ‘Cause I’ll be damned if they gon’ come and muthafuckin extradite me from here!'"



The clip resurfaced last December, which regenerated conversations about past snitching allegations against Tip. You can watch the clip from T.I.'s show below.