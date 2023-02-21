Dealer Kept Playing After Man Had Heart Attack At Las Vegas Blackjack Table

The family of a man who died in Las Vegas is suing the casino where he suffered a heart attack. The lawsuit says that David Jagolinzer, of Florida, was playing Blackjack at the Wynn when he collapsed and slammed his head on the table.

Despite having his head down on the table, the dealer continued to deal cards to other players at the table for roughly 20 minutes. When a new dealer arrived at the table, they noticed that Jagolinzer did not appear well and called for help.

Employees attempted to use a defibrillator to restart Jagolinzer's heart until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital but suffered severe brain damage.

He died six months later due to a lack of blood flow to his brain. Lawyers for the family claim that Jagolinzer would not have suffered the injury if the employees at the Wynn had provided timely medical care.

"[Jagolinzer] remained slumped over on the blackjack table with his arm extended onto the table for an unreasonable amount of time while no one employed by the [Wynn] intervened or checked to see if [Jagolinzer] needed medical attention," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also notes that employees should have intervened immediately because "[becoming unconscious] at gaming tables is a violation of Nevada gaming law."

The family is seeking damages of more than $15,000 from the casino.

"David dedicated his life to helping those in need and always fighting for justice. There are no words to describe the trauma we endured as a family this last year losing him," his family said in a statement. "His death was a devastating tragedy that could have been prevented."