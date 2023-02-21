Dealer Kept Playing After Man Had Heart Attack At Las Vegas Blackjack Table

By Bill Galluccio

February 21, 2023

Blackjack Dealer Hands In a Casino
Photo: Getty Images

The family of a man who died in Las Vegas is suing the casino where he suffered a heart attack. The lawsuit says that David Jagolinzer, of Florida, was playing Blackjack at the Wynn when he collapsed and slammed his head on the table.

Despite having his head down on the table, the dealer continued to deal cards to other players at the table for roughly 20 minutes. When a new dealer arrived at the table, they noticed that Jagolinzer did not appear well and called for help.

Employees attempted to use a defibrillator to restart Jagolinzer's heart until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital but suffered severe brain damage.

He died six months later due to a lack of blood flow to his brain. Lawyers for the family claim that Jagolinzer would not have suffered the injury if the employees at the Wynn had provided timely medical care.

"[Jagolinzer] remained slumped over on the blackjack table with his arm extended onto the table for an unreasonable amount of time while no one employed by the [Wynn] intervened or checked to see if [Jagolinzer] needed medical attention," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also notes that employees should have intervened immediately because "[becoming unconscious] at gaming tables is a violation of Nevada gaming law."

The family is seeking damages of more than $15,000 from the casino.

"David dedicated his life to helping those in need and always fighting for justice. There are no words to describe the trauma we endured as a family this last year losing him," his family said in a statement. "His death was a devastating tragedy that could have been prevented."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.