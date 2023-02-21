Guns N' Roses Announce 'Massive' World Tour
By Logan DeLoye
February 21, 2023
Guns N' Roses are back in a big way! The Rock legends recently announced that they will be embarking on a "huge" world tour in 2023, taking over stadiums, festivals, and arenas across the globe from June to October, and wrapping up just in time for the November Rain to fall. This is the first time that the band will be hitting the road in North America in two years. The "Paradise City" rock stars took to Twitter to announce the tour, and to share details regarding ticket sales.
"Welcome To The Jungle" VIP packages including free drinks, a photo opportunity, and behind the scenes access, will be available to interested individuals.
Welcome to another epic trip around the globe - get ready for GN'R 2023 World Tour! Get tickets starting Friday. pic.twitter.com/d2OpU1S9Ny— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 21, 2023
As part of the massive tour, the band will be performing in Israel, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary, Greece, and Canada. The U.S. leg of the tour will include Hershey, Pennsylvania, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Nashville, Tennessee, Charlotte, North Carolina, Saratoga Springs, New York, Lexington, Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee, Hollywood, Florida, Biloxi, Mississippi, Kansas City, Missouri, San Antonio, Texas, Houston, Texas, San Diego, California, Sacramento, California, and Phoenix, Arizona.
Presale tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 22nd.