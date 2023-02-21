Guns N' Roses Announce 'Massive' World Tour

Guns N' Roses are back in a big way! The Rock legends recently announced that they will be embarking on a "huge" world tour in 2023, taking over stadiums, festivals, and arenas across the globe from June to October, and wrapping up just in time for the November Rain to fall. This is the first time that the band will be hitting the road in North America in two years. The "Paradise City" rock stars took to Twitter to announce the tour, and to share details regarding ticket sales.

"Welcome To The Jungle" VIP packages including free drinks, a photo opportunity, and behind the scenes access, will be available to interested individuals.