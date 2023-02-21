Guns N' Roses Announce 'Massive' World Tour

By Logan DeLoye

February 21, 2023

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images North America

Guns N' Roses are back in a big way! The Rock legends recently announced that they will be embarking on a "huge" world tour in 2023, taking over stadiums, festivals, and arenas across the globe from June to October, and wrapping up just in time for the November Rain to fall. This is the first time that the band will be hitting the road in North America in two years. The "Paradise City" rock stars took to Twitter to announce the tour, and to share details regarding ticket sales.

"Welcome To The Jungle" VIP packages including free drinks, a photo opportunity, and behind the scenes access, will be available to interested individuals.

As part of the massive tour, the band will be performing in Israel, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary, Greece, and Canada. The U.S. leg of the tour will include Hershey, Pennsylvania, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Nashville, Tennessee, Charlotte, North Carolina, Saratoga Springs, New York, Lexington, Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee, Hollywood, Florida, Biloxi, Mississippi, Kansas City, Missouri, San Antonio, Texas, Houston, Texas, San Diego, California, Sacramento, California, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.