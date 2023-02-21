Paramore React To 'Bananas' Achievements 'This Is Why' Has Already Made

Paramore released their sixth studio album (first in five years) on February 10, and needless to say fans are here for their new era! As the band pointed out on Instagram, This Is Why is the "#1 Alternative Album, #1 Rock Album, #1 Album Sales, #1 Vinyl Album, #1 Digital Album, [and] #2 Billboard 200" in its debut week, which is an extremely impressive feat.

"How did we get here???????????" they captioned the post. "This is bananas. We know enough by now to know success doesn’t equal value. That being said, to experience the #1’s (and a #2 between @sza and @taylorswift) on this album, as this version of Paramore, is such a sweet and surreal moment to celebrate together. Thank you for loving the band as much as we do."

Paramore plan to embark on a massive tour in May that includes a show with Taylor Swift. Check out a full list of dates below.

Paramore 2023 Tour Dates

05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^+

05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^+

05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+

05/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^+

06/04 – Cleaveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^+

06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^+

06/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^+

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^+

06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^+

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^+

06/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^+

06/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^+

07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center %$

07/08 – Ft. Worth, FX @ Dickies Aren %$

07/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center %$

07/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %$

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %$

07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %

07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$

07/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$

07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$

08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$

(# = w/ Ogi, * = w/ Taylor Swift, ^ = w/ Bloc Party, % = w/ Foals, $ = w/ The Linda Lindas, + = w/ Genesis Owusu)