UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead At 20

UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died at the age of 20, head coach Barry Odom confirmed in a statement shared on the team's official website.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family," said first-year UNLV football head coach Barry Odom. "While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan's family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss."

Keeler was coming off his redshirt freshman season at the time of his death on Monday (February 20). The Chicago native graduated from Nazareth Academy and initially signed with Rutgers University before transferring to the Rebels prior to the 2022 season.