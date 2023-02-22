Find Out Where To Sip The Best Margarita In New Mexico

We have a series of very important questions to ask you: Do you like your margaritas on the rocks or frozen? Salt or sugar on the rim? Silver or gold tequila?

While you think over those crucial answers, why not drink it over at the best spot in New Mexico to drink a margarita? Where is that, you ask? Yelp compiled a list of the best restaurants and bars in every state to get a margarita — and it does not disappoint. "We identified businesses in the bars, food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'margarita,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'margarita,'" Yelp said about how it came up with the list.

In New Mexico, you can find the best margarita at La Choza Restaurant in Santa Fe. Here are a few customer reviews that help back up Yelp's decision:

"Fantastic margarita menu."

"We love to sit at the bar and watch the skills of Geraldo and Tess as they make margarita after margarita with such precision."

"Don't miss the blood orange margarita or the jalapeño margarita! It's totally worth the wait!"

Check out the full report. Happy sipping!