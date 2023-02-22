Find Out Where To Sip The Best Margarita In Utah

We have a series of very important questions to ask you: Do you like your margaritas on the rocks or frozen? Salt or sugar on the rim? Silver or gold tequila?

While you think over those crucial answers, why not drink it over at the best spot in Utah to drink a margarita? Where is that, you ask? Yelp compiled a list of the best restaurants and bars in every state to get a margarita — and it does not disappoint. "We identified businesses in the bars, food, and restaurants category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'margarita,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'margarita,'" Yelp said about how it came up with the list.

In Utah, you can find the best margarita at Red Iguana in Salt Lake City. Here are a few customer reviews that help back up Yelp's decision:

"Food is always delicious, try the tamarindo margarita, you will be pleasantly surprised."

"Had a margarita that came out strong and tasty."

"The jalapeño margarita is also delicious it has such a clean spice and isn't too sweet."

Check out the full report. Happy sipping!