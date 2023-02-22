Macklemore Takes Over: Join the Epic Album Release Party for 'BEN'

Macklemore is dropping his first album in six years — BEN — on March 3rd, and is celebrating big with fans during his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on the project's release day.

BEN is Macklemore's third full-length solo album following 2017's Gemini, and features 15 new songs, including guest appearances from artists like Tones And I, DJ Premier, NLE Choppa, and Windser. The rapper has already given fans a taste of BEN via previously-released tracks "CHANT," "MANIAC," "HEROES" and "FAITHFUL."

During his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Macklemore will perform some of his new music for fans live, as well as open up about BEN and more during an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartRadio's Valentine.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Macklemore on Friday, March 3rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio CHR and Hot AC stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the Today's Mix station.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Macklemore by listening to some of his BEN songs below.