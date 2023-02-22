Titans Make Decision On Taylor Lewan's Future

The Tennessee Titans have informed offensive tackle that he's being release, Lewan announced through his his Bussin' with the Boys podcast's official Twitter account on Wednesday (February 22).

"The Tennessee Titans are releasing the boy, Taylor Lewan After 9 years in the two-tone blue and being a pivotal piece in turning things around in a Tennessee, the great ride has come to an end for the 3x Pro Bowler," the account tweeted.

"I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of, I love you all," Lewan added while quote-tweeting the original post.

Lewan had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract prior to being released. Tennessee will reportedly save $14.841 million in cap space as part of the lineman's release, according to ESPN.

Lewan was selected by the Titans at No. 11 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and made 100 starts in 105 appearances during nine seasons with the franchise and was selected to the Pro Bowl during three consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2018.

Lewan has, however, dealt with significant injuries during the past three seasons, having been limited to just two games in 2022 after suffering a knee injury in September, as well as missing the majority of the 2020 season and part of the 2021 season.