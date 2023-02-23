Drake Teases The Idea Of Making ‘A Graceful Exit’

Drake has been dropping hints about his retirement since he declared that he'd bow out at the age of 35 in his 2016 song "Weston Road Flows." Since then, he's clarified his intent to continue his reign on several occasions. He first shut down the chatter about retirement in 2019 during his interview with the Rap Radar Podcast. Fans didn't begin to suspect retirement was in the cards until last year following the release of his album Honestly, Nevermind. Last August, Drake joined Nicki Minaj on her Queen Radio show and told her that retirement wasn't an option at the time.



“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” Drake told Nicki. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way, those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”



Sounds like retirement might be an option in due time, but he hasn't indicated a target date just yet. Look out for Drake and Lil Yachty's full conversation when it drops on Friday, February 24.