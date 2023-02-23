Harvey Weinstein Sentenced For Rape Conviction In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced by a Los Angeles judge to 16 years in jail after he was convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault. That is less than 24 years sought by Los Angeles District Attorney, citing a previous rape conviction in New York.

The sentence is in addition to a 23-year prison sentence he is currently serving in New York. That all but ensures the disgraced 70-year-old Hollywood producer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Before handing down his sentence, Judge Lisa B. Lench denied his defense attorney's request for a new trial.

Weinstein is currently appealing his conviction in New York and got some good news last year when the New York Court of Appeals agreed to take up the case.