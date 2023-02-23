Harvey Weinstein Sentenced For Rape Conviction In Los Angeles

By Bill Galluccio

February 23, 2023

US-JUSTICE-TRIAL-WEINSTEIN
Photo: Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced by a Los Angeles judge to 16 years in jail after he was convicted on three counts of rape and sexual assault. That is less than 24 years sought by Los Angeles District Attorney, citing a previous rape conviction in New York.

The sentence is in addition to a 23-year prison sentence he is currently serving in New York. That all but ensures the disgraced 70-year-old Hollywood producer will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Before handing down his sentence, Judge Lisa B. Lench denied his defense attorney's request for a new trial.

Weinstein is currently appealing his conviction in New York and got some good news last year when the New York Court of Appeals agreed to take up the case.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.