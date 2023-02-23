This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Indiana

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In Indiana, the best cheap restaurant is Yats in Indianapolis. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Yats is friendly, cheap, and fast. Popular items at the New Orleans-style restaurant chain include gumbo and cheese etouffee, a spicy stew served with vegetables and seafood. Prices for individual dishes are $8.25.

Check out the full report.