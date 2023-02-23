This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Nevada

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In Nevada, the best cheap restaurant is Tacos el Gordo in Las Vegas.

Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

With three locations on- and off-Strip that have lines out the door at all hours, it's no wonder that Tacos el Gordo is considered an essential Vegas restaurant. Grab Tijuana-style tacos with handmade corn tortillas with fillings such as pork adobada or lengua for $4 or less.

