This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In New Mexico

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In New Mexico, the best cheap restaurant is Frontier Restaurant in Albuquerque. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Although it may look more like a liquor store than an eatery from the outside, the Frontier Restaurant is a classic Western diner near the campus of the University of New Mexico. Customers like the unlimited coffee and sweet rolls topped with butter. Some fans say the green chile dishes — including burgers, eggs, burritos, and enchiladas — are the best in the state.

Check out the full report.