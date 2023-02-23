This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Oklahoma

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In Oklahoma, the best cheap restaurant is Empire Slice House in Oklahoma City. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

At the Empire Slice House, a single slice costs $4, and whole specialty pies start at $25. Some reviewers say this is the best pizza in the city, especially for fans of New York-style pie, which has big pieces and a thinner, foldable crust than other styles.

