This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Utah

Let's be honest, we're all ballin' on a budget a little bit. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy eating out!

Cheapism compiled a list of the best restaurant in every state to get a meal under $15 — and it does not disappoint! "The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers," the website dedicated to helping you save money said about its list.

In Utah, the best cheap restaurant is Bruges Waffles Frites in Salt Lake City.

Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Bruges Waffles Frites serves waffles and fries, of course, but also delicious loaded waffles under $10. To try the chicken and waffle or the cinnamonster with ice cream, bananas, and Nutella, track down the mobile Bruges Waffle Bus or visit the storefronts in Salt Lake City and Orem.

Check out the full report.