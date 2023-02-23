Timing Is Everything For North Carolina Man Who Scored Huge Lottery Jackpot

A man in North Carolina man learned how important timing can be when it comes to playing the lottery when the ticket he purchased ended up landing him a huge jackpot win.

David Lewandowski, of Mooresville, recently went to buy a Cash 5 ticket, but something stopped him from following through on the purchase. It was a good thing too, because when he actually bought the ticket the next day, he hit the jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I didn't complete the purchase until the next day," he said. "If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn't have won."

The timing worked out even better for the win because the jackpot increased from $169,000 to $218,613 by the time he purchased his ticket for Monday's (February 20) drawing, where he matched all five numbers using random numbers he picked himself.

Lewandowski claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (February 22), taking home a total of $155,762 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new jackpot win, he told lottery officials he hopes to put a down payment on a condo in Puerto Rico.