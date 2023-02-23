When We Were Young Fest Adds Second Date Due To Overwhelming Demand

Despite suffering some major hiccups during its inaugural year, pop punk fans are clearly excited about When We Were Young. The nostalgia fest will be taking over the Las Vegas Fairgrounds again this October, and after the first date quickly sold out organizers added a second.

The lineups will be the same both days, with blink-182 and Green Day set as headliners. Other acts on the bill include The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sum 41, Good Charlotte, Something Corporate (who will be playing their first show in 13 years), All Time Low, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, The Front Bottoms, New Found Glory, Tigers Jaw, Turnover, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, Thrice,Motion City Soundtrack, The Wrecks, Knuckle Puck, Kenny Hoopla, Magnolia Park, Yellowcard, Goldfinger, Plain White T’s, AJJ, and more.

When We Were Young is slated to go down October 21 and 22 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds. Last year, organizers were forced to cancel the first day of the festival an hour before gates were supposed to open due to a High Wind Advisory.

Tickets for the October 22 date go on sale Friday (February 24) via the festival's official website. See the full lineup below.