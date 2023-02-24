Puddle Of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested In Los Angeles

Wes Scantlin was arrested for trespassing earlier this week after allegedly showing up to his old house in Hollywood that he lost to foreclosure. As RadarOnline reports, the troubled Puddle of Mudd singer was taken into police custody on February 20 and was later released on $1,000 bond.

A woman named Ann McFerran who currently lives in the home documented who's believed to be Scantlin camped out in a Hummer on her driveway on TikTok, and claims he threatened her maid. This is what she wrote: “When you walk down your driveway to catch an Uber and find a stranger camped outside then realize it’s a famous rock singer who had his house foreclosed on (and has been arrested several times before) and was coming back to claim the house so you have to call the police bc he begins to threaten the maid you hired and then he gets arrested bc turns out he has an active order against him.”

This isn't the first time Scantlin's been arrested for trespassing at his old house. The first incident occurred in 2016, and according to Consequence, he ripped an alarm system out of a wall and damaged the garage door. He bought the house in 2005 for $1.7 million and it went into foreclosure around 10 years later.

See McFerran's TikTok below.