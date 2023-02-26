Jack White Achieves Impression Milestone With Latest 'SNL' Performance

Jack White joined the prestigious five-timers club with his latest Saturday Night Live performance over the weekend. The show was hosted by actor Woody Harrelson, who also happened to join the club with that appearance.

“Ladies and gentleman, Jack — you know what? He’s been here five times too, does he get a jacket?” Harrelson quipped while introducing White. “Anyway, ladies and gentleman, Jack White!”

The former White Stripes frontman launched into a medley of “Taking Me Back” and “Fear of the Dawn,” the opening tracks off his first 2022 album Fear of the Dawn. For his second performance, White played a slower song, “A Tip From You to Me," taken from his second 2022 album, Entering Heaven Alive.

White previously performed on the SNL stage in 2002, 2012, 2018 and 2020, when he memorably filled in last-minute for Morgan Wallen after the country star got replaced for violating COVID-19 protocol during the height of the pandemic.

White isn't the only rock artist to be booked by SNL this year. The 1975 have also been confirmed to play on March 11, alongside host Jenny Ortega of Wednesday fame.

Watch White play his "Taking Me Back" and "Fear of the Dawn" medley, as well as "A Tip From You to Me," below.