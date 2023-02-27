Hayden Panettiere & Family Reveal Jansen Panettiere's Cause Of Death

By Kelly Fisher

February 27, 2023

Hayden Panettiere and her family opened up about her younger brother’s death in a new statement on Monday morning (February 27), revealing that actor Jansen Panettiere died of an enlarged heart. He was 28.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” the Panettiere family — including Hayden, 33, and parents Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere — said in a statement to ABC News on Monday. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

The Panettiere family added, per ABC:

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications. …We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Jansen was born on September 25, 1994 in Palisades, New York. Memorable acting roles throughout his career include The Last Day of SummerRobotsBlue’s CluesRacing StripesIce Age: The MeltdownEven StevensEverybody Hates ChrisThe Walking Dead and more. The last photo Jansen posted with his sister was on January 24, a black-and-white image of the siblings smiling as Hayden appears to style her brother’s hair.

