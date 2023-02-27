Man Found Alive Nearly A Decade After Being 'Cremated'

A man who was believed to be cremated nearly 10 years prior was reportedly found alive last week.

Zhuo Kangluo, who was initially reported to be found dead after fleeing a Chinese care home in 2014, was identified as a man living in a village, Daily Mail reported on Monday (February 27), citing China News Network. Chongqing authorities initially reported incidents of a man acting strangely in August and attempted to identify the individual, but he refused to answer questions, before a DNA test later matched with the brother of Zhuo.

Zhuo was mistakenly identified by relatives and villagers as a man killed in a car accident in 2014, according to Daily Mail. The person's body was cremated after Zhuo's nephew reportedly said that he didn't want an autopsy and DNA testing wasn't available for immediate relatives at the time of the fatal crash.

Zhuo was reported to be receiving care and visited by his grandson, who recognized his likeness when looking at a missing persons poster, after being confirmed alive. The man was reported to have burst into tears and correctly spelled the names of his relatives, according to Daily Mail.

Authorities are working to identify the cremated man who was mistakenly identified as Zhuo in 2014.