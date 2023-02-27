SpaceX Scrubs Crew-6 Launch Two Minutes Before Liftoff

By Bill Galluccio

February 27, 2023

NASA And SpaceX Prepare To Launch Crew-6 Mission To International Space Station
Photo: Getty Images

With just two minutes until the SpaceX Crew-6 mission was set to liftoff, the launch was scrubbed late Sunday (February 26) night. The Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to ferry four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

The crew included NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and United Arab Emirates Sultan Al Neyadi. They will spend six months aboard the International Space Station, conducting experiments as part of the overall mission to land people on Mars.

Officials said the launch was suspended due to an issue with the ignition fluid used to help spark the rockets. The fuel has been removed from the rocket, and the crew has disembarked safely from the Dragon spacecraft.

"I'm proud of the NASA and SpaceX teams' focus and dedication to keeping Crew-6 safe," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor, and, as always, we will fly when we are ready."

NASA said that the launch will have to wait until Thursday because of unfavorable weather conditions forecast for Tuesday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.