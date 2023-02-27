This Ohio Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

The bustling culture and exciting nightlife of big cities are a big draw for tourists, but that doesn't mean you can't find fun things to do in smaller towns.

Cheapism looked at several small towns around the country to find out which are the best to visit for a trip that is sure to create lasting memories, compiling a list of the 50 small towns you need to see. One spot in Ohio even managed to make the list!

According to the site, Yellow Springs, a small town about halfway between Cincinnati and Columbus, is among its picks for the best small towns in the U.S. to visit, specifically citing its eclectic offerings and nature reserve. They also suggest stopping by the Glen Helen Nature Preserve's Raptor Center to learn more about and see how they rehabilitate birds of prey like owls and falcons.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Hippie culture still thrives along the streets of the Midwestern town of Yellow Springs. Its quirky and brightly colored Main Street features bookstores, local artists' shops, and small restaurants. Be sure to stop in the Village Artisans gallery and Epic Book Shop. After shopping, check the Glen Helen Nature Preserve to explore waterfalls, natural springs."

Check out Cheapism's full list of the best small towns in American to visit.