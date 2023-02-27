Weezer Enlist Big Names And Rising Stars For 'Indie Rock Road Trip' Tour

Weezer's hitting the road this summer, and they're bringing a bunch of cool bands with them. Aptly titled the "Indie Rock Road Trip" tour, the 30-date trek will see support from a big name indie artist and an upcoming star. Modest Mouse and Momma will open the first leg of dates, Future Islands and Joyce Manor are enlisted on the second, and Spoon and White Reaper are scheduled to play the third.

The tour kicks off June 4 in Huntsville, Alabama and wraps up on September 3 in San Diego. Check out Weezer's announcement and a full list of dates below.