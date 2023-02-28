Dave Grohl Cooked BBQ For 24 Hours To Feed 500 People

By Katrina Nattress

March 1, 2023

Today - Season 70
Photo: NBCUniversal

Just in case you needed more proof that Dave Grohl is the nicest human in rock (and possibly on the planet), the Foo Fighters frontman recently spent 24 hours cooking BBQ for the homeless. According to People, Grohl and some friends cooked 500 meals for three shelters across Los Angeles in support of non-profit Hope the Mission. The menu consisted of smoked brisket, ribs, pork butts and sides like coleslaw and barbecue beans, all homemade by the rock star and his pals. As TMZ pointed out, Grohl was thankfully able to take naps in the parking lot while the meats were smoking, and he paid for all the expenses. Oh yeah, and he did this all during the wild rain storms that hit Southern California last week.

In addition to feeding the community, Grohl's charitable act also celebrated Hope the Mission's "All in for Housing" campaign, which see the non-profit's CEO Ken Craft and president and CFO Rowan Vansleve run 350 miles from the Las Vegas strip back to Los Angeles. Grohl filmed a video cheering the duo on and Vansleve shared it on Instagram, along with photos from the cookout. He aptly soundtracked it with the Foos hit "My Hero." In this case, my BBQ hero.

See the post below.

Foo Fighters
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.