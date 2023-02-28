Dave Grohl Cooked BBQ For 24 Hours To Feed 500 People

Just in case you needed more proof that Dave Grohl is the nicest human in rock (and possibly on the planet), the Foo Fighters frontman recently spent 24 hours cooking BBQ for the homeless. According to People, Grohl and some friends cooked 500 meals for three shelters across Los Angeles in support of non-profit Hope the Mission. The menu consisted of smoked brisket, ribs, pork butts and sides like coleslaw and barbecue beans, all homemade by the rock star and his pals. As TMZ pointed out, Grohl was thankfully able to take naps in the parking lot while the meats were smoking, and he paid for all the expenses. Oh yeah, and he did this all during the wild rain storms that hit Southern California last week.

In addition to feeding the community, Grohl's charitable act also celebrated Hope the Mission's "All in for Housing" campaign, which see the non-profit's CEO Ken Craft and president and CFO Rowan Vansleve run 350 miles from the Las Vegas strip back to Los Angeles. Grohl filmed a video cheering the duo on and Vansleve shared it on Instagram, along with photos from the cookout. He aptly soundtracked it with the Foos hit "My Hero." In this case, my BBQ hero.

See the post below.