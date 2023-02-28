"And I just sold a lot of property to a buyer/And I think his name was kinda like "Drake Drizzy Rogers," Or "Drizzy Drake Rogers," I'm too busy to play father," Lil Wayne raps on the song.



Drake first told the story of his nickname during a 2010 interview with Katie Couric. At the time, he explained that a friend from Toronto named Foots was the first person to call him "Drizzy," hence the email address. He also explained how he gave the email address to Wayne when he first met him.



Elsewhere in his sit-down with Yachty, Drake also said he regrets bringing up he ex-girlfriends in his music. He explained that one of his former flames told him how it might affect the lives of the women he's talking about.



“Just in the sense like, ‘You don’t know what it does to me,'” he recalled. “‘You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time or you don’t know what my family knows or doesn’t know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself' ... So I’ve tried my best to stop doing that. But I like to be honest in music too, so that one’s a push and pull.”



Watch the entire conversation above.