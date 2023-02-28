PHOTOS: Pilot Turns Plane Around So Passengers Can See The Northern Lights

Passengers on a flight from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Manchester, United Kingdom, got a rare treat on Monday (February 27) night. As the plane cruised over the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Faroe Islands, the aurora borealis lit up the sky on one side of the aircraft.

The pilot of the easyJet flight didn't want half of the flight to miss out on the show, so he turned the plane in a circle, allowing everybody to see the Northern Lights.

"We are pleased that the captain on our flight from Reykjavik to Manchester yesterday evening was able to perform a controlled maneuver in order to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature's greatest sights, the Aurora Borealis," an easyJet spokesperson told Sky News. "Our crew will always go above and beyond for our customers, and we're delighted to have been able to share this special view of the Northern Lights with them."

One of the passengers, Adam Groves, shared photos of the Northern Lights on Twitter.

"We took off, and halfway into the flight, the pilot turned all the lights off, and the view was out the left window," Groves told ITV. "We were sat on the right-hand side, and after two to three minutes, the pilot switched back and did a 360 loop around for everyone to see."