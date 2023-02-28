U.S. Marshals Service Hit By Ransomware Attack

By Bill Galluccio

February 28, 2023

U.S. Marshals Begin Seizing Madoff's Assets
Photo: Getty Images

ransomware attack on the United States Marshals Service exposed sensitive information, including fugitive data, exposed to hackers.

USMS spokesman Drew J. Wade said that hackers gained access to a stand-alone system, which was taken offline for forensic analysis when the attack was discovered on February 17.

"The affected system contains law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees," Wade said in a statement.

An official with the agency told the New York Times that the attack did not compromise any data on the witness protection program, which is run by the agency.

Investigators have not determined who was responsible for the attack and working to find out how much data was taken before the computer system was pulled offline.

The Marshals Service has been able to use a workaround, so their work is not impacted by the attack that forced the computer system offline.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.