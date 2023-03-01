Birdman Says CEOs In Hip-Hop Should Be Honored During 50th Anniversary
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2023
Birdman wants the CEO's in the rap game to get some shine as Hip-Hop turns 50.
In an Instagram post he made on Tuesday night, February 28, the Cash Money Records co-founder expressed his thoughts about shining the spotlight on the CEO's who helped make strides for their artists in the music industry. In his now-deleted post, Birdman asserts that top-tier music executives like himself, Dr. Dre, Diddy and others should be recognized during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. He explained that when people thought the genre was dead, he and other CEO's "kept hip-hop alive."
#Birdman speaks on #HipHop50 and says “CEO’s kept hip hop alive.” 💯 pic.twitter.com/Z6prw9R2o7— Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) February 28, 2023
"Im confused about 50yrs of hip hop where they salute legendary artists which is well respeked," Birdman wrote, "also I think CEOs who kept these artists alive to be great showed them how to keep hip hop alive should be saluted in a major way I remember wen they said hip hop was dead and we Kept it alive YMCMB 20plus summers respek our hussle CEOs kept hip hop alive frfr."
There were plenty of other CEOs in Birdman's comment section before he removed the post. Snoop Dogg agreed with him and deemed everything he wrote as "facts." Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas also chimed in and also called for more recognition for rap's top executives.
"Real talk OG,” P commented. “This should be discussed in a major way. Let’s Go.”
“Great work cuz u and slim did that," Snoop continued.
Bryan "Birdman" Williams and his brother Ronald "Slim" Williams have been in the music industry since they founded Cash Money Records in 1991. Since then, they've signed and launched the career of numerous superstars in Hip-Hop from Lil Wayne to Nicki Minaj. They came up in the same era as other prolific labels like Death Row Records, Bay Boy Entertainment, No Limit Records and more.