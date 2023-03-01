"Im confused about 50yrs of hip hop where they salute legendary artists which is well respeked," Birdman wrote, "also I think CEOs who kept these artists alive to be great showed them how to keep hip hop alive should be saluted in a major way I remember wen they said hip hop was dead and we Kept it alive YMCMB 20plus summers respek our hussle CEOs kept hip hop alive frfr."



There were plenty of other CEOs in Birdman's comment section before he removed the post. Snoop Dogg agreed with him and deemed everything he wrote as "facts." Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas also chimed in and also called for more recognition for rap's top executives.



"Real talk OG,” P commented. “This should be discussed in a major way. Let’s Go.”



“Great work cuz u and slim did that," Snoop continued.



Bryan "Birdman" Williams and his brother Ronald "Slim" Williams have been in the music industry since they founded Cash Money Records in 1991. Since then, they've signed and launched the career of numerous superstars in Hip-Hop from Lil Wayne to Nicki Minaj. They came up in the same era as other prolific labels like Death Row Records, Bay Boy Entertainment, No Limit Records and more.

