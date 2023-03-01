Brian May Reveals If A 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Sequel Would Ever Happen

Queen's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was wildly successful, making $910 million on a $55 million budget and taking home four Oscars, including Best Actor for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury. The movie also starred Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello as John Deacon. The band's surviving members were heavily involved in the filmmaking process, and according to May a sequel is "tempting," if only just so they could work with the actors again.

“We’ve been talking about it,” the guitarist divulged in an interview with the Daily Star. “I felt proud of it and the people who played us were just phenomenal. It’s so tempting to do the sequel – it would be worth it just to work with those boys again.”

May's already been thinking about the potential plot, too. “Bohemian Rhapsody climaxed in Live Aid and I suppose implicitly Freddie starting to deal with his AIDS, but an awful lot happened between the end of the film to the end of the glory days of Queen,” he explained. “I love the fact we were able to do it for Freddie. That really means a lot and I felt we did it in the right way, and in the right spirit. Of course we were represented in the movie because we were a group, but it was really all about Freddie, and I think we did him good.”